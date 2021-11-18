London: Renowned Sikh Mompreneur and social media influencer, Harkirat Kaur Kukreja popularly known as the ‘Sikh Supermom’ and her family had the unique privilege of being hosted by Britain’s first Member of Parliament, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, aka Tan Dhesi, at the British House of Commons. The first Turbaned Sikh Member of Parliament, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi invited the Kukreja family to the UK’s House of Commons and amazed them with British hospitality.

During the short tour of the House of Commons, Harkirat Kaur Kukreja, her husband, Harjinder Singh Kukreja and their children, Rehras Singh Kukreja, Aad Sach Singh Kukreja and Rut Suhavi Kaur Kukreja also met Nick Brown -the Chief Whip of the Labour Party, Mem­ber of Par­lia­ment of Newcastle upon Tyne East and shared the need of an inclusive world so­ci­ety and acknowledged Great Britain as an inclusive country despite innumerable challenges.

As the Sikh world celebrates the 400 years of the ad­vent of the Ninth Mas­ter Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, in the por­tals of the British House of Com­mons, Harkirat Kaur Kukreja and her family shared ideas and ways in which the life and teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib can be celebrated. In her note amidst the Tan Dhesi team, Harkirat applauded the work being done by Tan Dhesi and the values that they mutually share of world peace and humanitarianism.

“It was a privilege and an honor to meet Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi or Tan Dhesi as he is pop­u­larly known, in the Parliament and I deeply appreciate this unique opportunity. In the hour that we spent there, I was enamored by his personality and stature. His sweet mannerisms, welcoming attitude and typical English accent are unforgettable,” says Harkirat Kaur Kukreja.

With awe and appreciation, a well-known businessman and Harki­rat Kaur Kukreja’s husband, Harjinder Singh Kukreja acknowledged the pride of the moment and congratulated Tan Dhesi for making it big by making his way to Parliament on the strength of his constituency work and pro-peo­ple policies. “Our association with Sardar Dhesi is a tribute to the spirit of a true Sikh that is part and parcel of the personality of Sardar Dhesi,” says Harjinder Singh Kukreja.

Humbled by the admiration showered by the member parliament and his teammates, ­Harkirat Kaur Kukreja believes that God has connected them to spread goodness around the world, uphold the values of truthfulness, sharing, and honest labour.

“With the magnificent British Parliament and the giant London Eye in the background, in the company of Tan Dhesi and my fam­ily were moments I will cher­ish for long. With his large heart, exuding warmth Tan Dhesi congratulated me for my accomplishments on social media and wished me more success in my endeavours.”

De­part­ing from Tan Dhesi and the British House of Commons, with love and prayer in their hearts, the Kukreja family thanked Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib and promised to follow the Guru’s path -to stand up for humanitarian rights.