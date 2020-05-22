Baripada: In a heart-breaking incident, two siblings beat their mother to death at Satabhaya village under Bangiriposi police limits in Mayurbhanj district late Thursday night. Police arrested the accused brothers Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Tulasi Singh.

Police said, Rabi and Rajkishore, the two sons of the deceased woman, returned home drunk Thursday night. Tulasi started abusing them for habitually coming home under the influence of alcohol.

The brothers lost their cool and started beating their mother with a wooden plank till she collapsed on the ground. After a while she breathed her last.

Tulasi’s husband was sleeping in another room when his wife was being thrashed. He later said that he did not hear her agonising screams. He came to know about the tragedy Friday morning only and informed the Bangiriposi police station immediately.

Police along with a forensic team reached the spot, sent the body for post-mortem and arrested the accused duo.

Further investigation is on.

PNN