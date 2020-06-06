Khurda: Khurda jail has become a den of narcotics such as brown sugar which is rampantly being consumed by inmates here. Allegedly, the jail authorities are aware of this illegal activity.

A video which has recently gone viral on social media gives ample evidence of the fact. Conversations recorded in the video revealed that the jailer concerned has substantial indirect involvement.

An undertrial inmate is heard in the video saying to a middleman, ‘Superintendent of the jail is a good person. You bring the brown sugar up to jail main gate. Do convey Tapan Babu (trader of narcotics) that the material supplied this time is good enough. Ask him to provide 10 more grams of the same quality and pay him Rs 3,000 in advance’.

However, the facts as to who will be given how much of brown sugar, what is the quantity of supplied brown sugar and what amount of money were involved in the deal could not be ascertained from the video conversation, the report said.

Apparently, deals are being initiated from inside the jail premises. Inmates fearlessly consume wide varieties of narcotics. Illegal trading thrives in the jail with indirect support of jail officials and subordinate staff. Traders fish out handsome profit from the trade by encashing their unholy nexus with some of the unscrupulous jail officials.

Local intelligentsia has demanded an inquiry into the matter. The views of Khurda jailer could not be obtained, despite attempts.