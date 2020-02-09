Puri: Peddling of brown sugar in the city here has become a regular affair.

Some drug traders have been peddling brown sugar among the students and youths of the city for last several days. These drug traders have been sourcing brown sugar from West Bengal and Bangladesh, sources said.

According to sources, a racket has been operating in the city to peddle brown sugar and other illegal drugs among the youths. The police and Excise department sleuths have failed to check illegal drugs trade in the city despite arresting a few drug peddlers in recent months.

Several localities of the city including Baliapanda, Narendrakona, Debighat, Mangalaghat and Station Bazar have become the safe havens for drug mafia, sources said.

Excise sleuths have seized brown sugar worth Rs 34 lakh from the city in January this year and arrested at least 16 persons in this regard. Besides, members of a special task force (STF) of the Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Commissionerate Police have arrested four drug peddlers from Kumbharpada area of the city recently and seized brown sugar and other illegal drugs worth over Rs 1 lakh, sources said.

“The Commissionerate Police has launched a drive against illegal drugs trade in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. As a result, many drugs mafia have shifted their base from the twin cities to Puri. The police and Excise officials should launch a joint operation to check illegal drugs trade in the Holy City,” said a social activist.

Puri district excise superintendent Amarendra Jena said they have launched a drive to make Puri free from illegal drugs trade. “As per the direction of Puri SP Umashankar Dash, we have been carrying out raids to take action against drugs mafia,” Jena added.