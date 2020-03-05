Puri: Puri Excise Department officials arrested a drug peddler from Khandiasahi locality in Puri district and seized 7 grams of brown sugar from his possession Wednesday.
The arrested peddler has been identified as Madhusudan Jena, a resident of Majhia Sahi.
Sources said that Excise officials raided the house of Madhusudan acting on a tip-off about the illegal activity before arresting him.
Cops have also seized other incriminating articles from him.
A case was registered against the accused under the relevant sections of the IPC.
More such raids will be conducted in the future, the officials said.
