Bargarh: A person was arrested from Bargarh district after local police officials seized brown sugar weighing 5 grams from his possession, police said Wednesday.

According to an officer in Bargarh town police station, the accused has been identified as Sheikh Moinuddin, a resident of Mohantypada area here.

Acting on a tip-off about the contraband being peddled behind the State Bank of India office and Gauri Shankar temple in the town, cops conducted a surprise raid and intercepted Moinuddin there, town police station IIC Sadananda Pujari said.

Notably, two persons identified as Faiz Mohammed and Ashiq Khan were recently arrested from Balasore district after excise officials seized brown sugar weighing 38 grams worth Rs 5 lakh from their possession October 8.

The brown sugar was seized from their possession. Both the accused were subsequently arrested and produced in court, the police said, adding that the two were involved in drug peddling in the past as well.

PNN