Puri: A person was arrested from Puri district after local cops seized brown sugar weighing 5.3 grams from his possession, police said Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Sukant Sethi, a resident of Alarapur village in Brahmagiri area.

According to a source in the police, the cops conducted a surprise raid at Sukant’s house acting on a tip-off and seized the contraband worth Rs 75, 000. Subsequently, a case was registered and Sukant was arrested under relevant sections of IPC.

It may be mentioned here that brown sugar trade is on a rise in the state. In a major crackdown against drug peddling, Quick Action Team of Twin City Commissionerate police and Jatni police December 25 arrested a drug peddler under relevant sections of IPC from Khordha district and seized 40 grams of brown sugar from his possession. A car, Rs 1.1 lakh in cash and a mobile phone was also seized from the accused.

PNN