Balasore: Three people were arrested Tuesday near Sheikhsarai locality under Basta block in Balasore district after local cops seized brown sugar weighing 100 grams from them, police said.

The seized contraband is estimated to be worth Rs 10 lakh in black market, the cops added.

The identities of the arrested persons are yet to be ascertained.

According to a police official, acting on a tip-off, the cops conducted a raid in Sheikhsarai locality following which the contraband was seized from their possession. Police also seized a car, three mobile phones, 12 ATM cards, and Rs 3,14,110 cash from the possession of the accused lot.

While a case has been registered against the three accused, a probe into the same is underway, cops said.

It may be mentioned here that brown sugar trade is on a rise in the state. A person was arrested from a guest house in Cuttack district and 8 grams of brown sugar was seized from his possession February 8.

PNN