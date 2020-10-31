Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force of Crime Branch seized brown sugar weighing 1 kilogram 170 grams from a peddler near Baramunda bus stand in Bhubaneswar Friday night.

The value of the seized contraband in grey market is estimated to be Rs 1,00,00,000.

The peddler was also arrested. The accused peddler has been identified as Sk Hasim Bux of Sheikhpalarea under Jaleswar police limits in Balasore district.

Acting on a tipoff, the raid was conducted at a place near Baramunda bus stand and apprehended Bux. It was when he failed to produce any valid documents in support of possession of the contraband, he was arrested.

Thanks to the sustained drive in 2020, the STF has so far seized 22.168 kg of brown sugar and detected 24 cases including the case against the drug peddlers. So far STF arrested as many as 44 drug peddlers.

PNN