Puri: Baseli Sahi Police in Puri Monday arrested Monday six drug peddlers from Mangalaghat Chhak in the district and seized 273 grams of brown sugar from their possession.

The six accused have been identified as Anil Baral, Krushna Chandra Bhujabala and Somanath Bhujabala of Khordha, Babuna Nayak of Narendra Kona, Balaram Bhoi of Barabati and Babuna Behera from Gokha Sahi, Puri.

According to police officials, acting on a tip-off, the police officials along with the special squad conducted a raid in Mangalaghat Chhak Monday morning. During the raid, the personnel found 273 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 27 lakh from the possession of the six accused.

Subsequently, the accused were arrested under relevant sections of IPC.

A black Pulsar and Tata Safari used for the crime were also seized. Police also got hold of a pistol and a live bullet from the drug peddlers’ possession.

It may be mentioned here that brown sugar trade is on a rise in the state. In a major crackdown against drug peddling, Special Task Force sleuths September 23 nabbed two brown sugar dealers from Bhubaneswar and seized 130 gram of contraband from their possession during a raid at Saheed Nagar area.

PNN