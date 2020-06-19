Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police –Bhubaneswar Friday seized 706 grams of brown sugar worth about Rs 70 lakh from Bada Raghunathpur area near Jatni on Bhubaneswar outskirts during a raid.

The cops have arrested two persons in this connection, the police tweeted.

The accused duo has been identified as Soumyaranjan Baliarsingh (25) and Ranjit Kumar Nayak (45). The cops have also seized a Ford Figo car, a scooter and some cash from the accused men.

A case under section 21(c) of the NDPS Act has been registered and a detailed probe is underway, a source in the police said.

“Our #DrugTaskForce has seized 706 Gms of Brown Sugar(market value Rs. 70.6 lakh), Cash of Rs.1820/-, 3 cell phones, a car & a scooty with arrest of two culprits under @JatniPs. Thanks to Addl.CP Sanjay Ku Singh & Team for the achievement. Our Drive #NoToDrugs will be persistent,” tweeted official handle of Commissionerate Police.

Our #DrugTaskForce has seized 706 Gms of Brown Sugar(market value Rs. 70.6 lakh), Cash of Rs.1820/-, 3 cell phones, a car & a scooty with arrest of two culprits under @JatniPs. Thanks to Addl.CP Sanjay Ku Singh & Team for the achievement. Our Drive #NoToDrugs will be persistent. pic.twitter.com/3iRUDWvSbq — COMMISSIONERATE POLICE (@cpbbsrctc) June 19, 2020

According to the source, the Commissionerate Police Quick Action Team (QAT) raided the place acting on intelligence inputs and caught the duo with the contraband.