Bhadrak: A team of Central Excise Intelligence Department officials Sunday intercepted two drug peddlers on a motorbike and seized 81 gram of brown sugar from their possession. The value of the seized contraband is pegged at over Rs 8,00,000. Both men have been arrested.

The excise intelligence sleuths had been on the lookout for these drug peddlers as the smuggling has become rampant in this town. Acting on an intelligence input, the team intercepted both peddlers and nabbed them near Charampa overbridge.

“The arrested men are from Dola Sahi area. They used to procure the contraband from Bhadrak and take them to Jajpur district to sell it there,” central division Excise Intelligence Department inspector Jagadish Chandra Samal informed.

Samal further informed that drug peddling and smuggling has become rampant as demand for brown sugar has gone up amid closure of liquor shops.

The agency is questioning the accused duo to trace involvement of others in the trade, it was learnt.

