New Delhi/Hyderabad: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has constituted an inquiry committee to look into the alleged killing of a 27-year-old veterinarian Priyanka Reddy who was reportedly set on fire after being sexually assaulted in Hyderabad.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said in a tweet that the women’s panel would not ‘leave any stone unturned’ till the perpetrators get the punishment they deserve.

Priyanka, according to media reports, an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital, was on her way home in Hyderabad when she was allegedly abducted and burnt alive by unidentified persons late Wednesday night.

Rekha Sharma in a letter to Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, Sharma said the commission is disturbed by the reported incident and is seriously concerned about the safety and security of women.

“The National Commission for Women is forming an Inquiry Committee headed by a NCW member, to look into the matter. Considering the gravity of the matter, I request you to kindly investigate and take appropriate action in the matter,” Sharma said in the letter.

Meanwhile in a separate development in Hyderabad, Telangana’s senior cabinet minister KT Rama Rao said Friday he will personally monitor the case relating to the murder of young Priyanka.

“Outraged and deeply anguished by the murder of Priyanka Reddy. I am confident that the police will catch the animals who committed this heinous crime & deliver justice at the earliest,” tweeted Rama Rao, who is Minister for Information Technology, Industries, Municipal Administration and Urban Development.

“I’ll personally monitor the case too. Anyone in distress, please dial 100,” added Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR. He is son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and is also working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

The girl was gangraped and murdered near Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Her charred body was found near Shadnagar town on Hyderabad-Bangalore highway below an underpass.

Police had said earlier that Priyanka Reddy was left stranded in Shamshabad after her two-wheeler broke down reportedly suffering a puncture. Her sister Bhavya said that Priyanka had called her around 9.15pm in the evening. She also said that Priyanka had said that someone had offered her a lift to get her flat tyre repaired.

Bhavya also told the police that Priyanka had informed her that she was feeling scared as she was stranded at a spot where there were lot of unknown men and a number of loaded trucks parked. She told the police that she had ask Priyanka to walk to the nearest toll gate and wait there. She had even told Priyanka to abandon the two-wheeler if the need be it.

“I even asked her to come away leaving the vehicle. When I called after some time, her phone was switched off,” Bhavya had said.

In a surprising twist of event Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali however blamed Priyanka indirectly for the tragedy and said she should have called the police.

Terming the incident unfortunate, Ali stated that if the woman had called the police instead of her sister it could have saved her. The minister said that if anybody calls police on 100, help would reach them within three minutes.

However, the ghastly murder has once more exposed the lack of safety for women. As the news of the murder broke it was condemned by all and sundry.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy condemning the murder said, “I’m left distraught by the cowardly act of violating and setting on fire [the victim], near Shamshabad, resulting in her death. I demand immediate probe and stringent action against those found guilty.” Kishan Reddy said that he would talk to the DGP of Telengana to bring the culprits to book.

It was not only the political leaders who condemned this dastardly act. Even actors were outraged and demanded justice for the victim. Actor Keerthy Suresh expressing concerns over the safety of women in Hyderabad wrote, “I am just speechless at the moment not knowing who is to be blamed, especially in a city like Hyderabad which I presumed to a super safe city.” She further added, “When will our country ever become safe for a woman to walk around at any time of the day?”

Expressing his condolences, Telugu actor Sudheer Babu shared the helplines of police that can be contacted during an emergency. “I request all my sisters out there to take the help of the Police, live location apps and emergency calling options when it requires the most,” he wrote.

Actor Mehreen Pirzada wrote, “Completely shocked by this news, one hopes the perpetrators of such a heinous crime are brought to justice swiftly.”

Agencies