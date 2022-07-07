Bhubaneswar: In a demolition drive conducted by the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) 55 unauthorised shops, cabins, and trolleys in the Sahid Nagar area were razed Thursday. These structures were encroaching on drains causing water logging problems. As per sources, illegal shops and stores had sprouted on government-owned land, and were encroaching open drains. While some unlicensed stores were built on temporary buildings, others were set up on the mains roads. All these structures were demolished by BMC and BSCL.

Around 40 unauthorised shops and 15 road encroachment constructions, according to the report, were destroyed. In a concerted operation, the BMC, BSCL enforcement squads, central enforcement squad, and Revenue officer of BMC together with other officials, dismantled these unauthorised stores, cabins, and carts on the internal road of Saheed Nagar, MLCP road to Shahid Nagar internal road, and MLCP peripheral road.

“We had to make strict decisions and shut down in force since the shops weren’t following instructions and disregarding protocol. Encroachment over drains will not be allowed,” said Kamaljit Das, general manager of BSCL.