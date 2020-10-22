Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) announced Thursday the results of High School Certificate (HSC) supplementary examinations at the board office here. For the academic year 2019-20 a total 21,487 students had appeared in the supplementary examination. Out of them 15,244 have secured pass marks, BSE officials said. The pass percentage stands at 70.94 this year.

However, not a single student has obtained the A1 grade in the supplementary examinations. Out of the students who have been successful in the exams, 10 are in A2 grade, 195 in B1 grade and 930 in B2 grade. A total of 1,902 students have passed in C grade, 3,140 in D grade, 9,067 in E grade and 6,218 students in F grade.

This apart, the results of the open school certificate examination has also been announced. A total of 9,488 students have succeeded in this examination.

The BSE had declared the HSC examination result of regular students July 29, 2020. The pass percentage was at 78.76 per cent.

PNN