Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has come up with modalities to award marks to matriculation students.

The High School Certificate (HSC), Madhyama and State Open School Certificate examinations which were scheduled to be held from May 3, this year, were cancelled due to rising cases of Covid19 in the state and directions were issued to the Board to come up with an alternative method of assessment.

In a notification issued Friday, the BSE said, “Such a situation has never arisen in the past and never ever has the Board prepared any alternative method of assessment to award marks.”

The marks for School Regular (SR) and Quasi Regular (QR) students will be given based on their performances in half-yearly & annual examinations of Class IX and second, third and fourth practice tests of Class X.

The Board will take into consideration the two highest marks in each subject from the three practice tests conducted in Class-X.

Moreover, the BSE has decided to analyse results of HSC examination of last four years (2017, 2018, 2019 & 2020) of the schools and basing on the best performance of the school in last four years, marks shall be allotted to each candidate in graded manner.

The result of School Ex-Regular (ER) and Correspondence Course Ex-Regular (CE) students will be decided basing on their performances of past exams. The candidates having no marks at all in any of the past examinations will have to appear in an offline exam when it will be held, the Board said.

The regular students of State Open School Certificate Examination will have to appear for an offline test in coming days while the result of ex-regular students will be decided based on their past performances.

Madhyama Examination result will also be published analysing the performance of the students in Class IX and X exams while the same method like HSC ex-regular will be followed for the Madhyama ex-regular students.

The board has fixed different deadlines for submission and verification of the marks in prescribed formats. It has set June 30 target to publish the result of all exams.

PNN