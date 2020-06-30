Cuttack: Evaluation of answer sheets of annual High School Certificate (HSC) Examination 2020 conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will be concluded June 30.

Informing this Tuesday, BSE Secretary Ramashis Hazra said, the evaluation is expected to be error-free and the result will be out by July end.

The final date of the exam result declaration will be announced by the BSE July 15, said Hazra.

According to Hazra, out of the 400 evaluation centres most of the centres have already submitted the evaluated copies at the BSE office. However, evaluation of answer sheets is still underway at a few centres and they will submit the copies by June 30 or July 1, added Hazra.

The result will be uploaded on the BSE website.

Earlier, in view of the weekend shutdown in June, the BSE had decided to suspend the evaluation of matric examination answer scripts on Saturdays and Sundays in 11 districts of Odisha namely Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Balangir.

