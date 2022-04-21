Agartala: A Border Security Force (BSF) Deputy Commandant committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver in Tripura, police said Thursday.

A police spokesman said that Lalu Ram Meena, who hails from Rajasthan, reportedly shot himself with his service pistol at the gate of 39 Battalion BSF at Jawharnagar, in Ambassa, Dhalai district headquarters, Wednesday night.

Meena, 54, was immediately shifted to the Kulai government hospital, where the doctors declared him “brought dead”.

Police said that Meena was posted at M.K Para Border Out Post in Dhalai District and following some adverse reports against him he was directed to meet the battalion commandant Dr Subrata Kumar Saha but before meeting the battalion chief he shot himself dead.

Police and BSF are separately probing the incident to ascertain the cause of the suicide of the BSF officer.