New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) Sunday said that it apprehended one Bangladeshi national, who had illegally crossed the International Border and come into the Indian side at Border Out Post Bamoor in North Dinajpur district in West Bengal.

During the flag meeting of the BSF and Bangladesh Border Guards (BGB), the Bangladeshi national was handed over to the BGB in a goodwill gesture.

The North Bengal Frontiers of BSF said that the apprehended Bangladeshi national was thoroughly questioned by the force and after ascertaining that he crossed the International Border by mistake, he was handed over the BGB.

Recently April 7, 2022, the BSF apprehended an Indian female tout, who was trying to facilitate illegal entry of a Bangladeshi family of four members, near BoP Ramnagar in Nadia district of West Bengal.

The South Bengal Frontiers of the Force said that the Indian woman tout took a hefty amount from the Bangladeshi family, two women with their spouses and a child, were apprehended by the troopers posted at Ramnagar BoP.

The apprehended family said that they gave money to touts for entering India without a valid visa.

They also said that they wanted to come to India to meet their relatives to seek help in searching for a job for livelihood in India.

There has been a rise in infiltration from the Bangladeshi side in the bordering states in the Northeast.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in December 2021 informed Parliament that a total of 1,787 infiltration attempts were registered in the last three years on the India- Bangladesh border while as many as 128 attempts were made at the Indo- Pakistan border.

Similarly, in the last three years, a total of 133 cases of infiltration occurred on the India-Myanmar border while there was no case of infiltration reported on the India- Sikkim border.

IANS