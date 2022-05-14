Malkangiri: Inspector General (IG) of Border Security Force (BSF) Satish Chandra Budakoti, Friday, reviewed the security situation and deployment of forces in Malkangiri, and the ongoing anti-Maoist operation in bordering areas of Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh. He also visited the company operating bases (COBs) Friday.

The BSF IG along with DIG (Operations) Dhirendra Kumar and IG, Commandant 151 Battalion Ajay Kumar visited the COB ground, MV-72, Badigota, MV-88, Dandabadi camp and COB Ramagiri under Boipariguda in Tulasi foothill areas.

They also visited Bhejangiwada, Silakota and Udaygiri forests. He held a meeting at the headquarters of 151 BSF Battalion and took stock of the security scenario in Tulasi Reserve Forest area. He also assessed the security framework and working style of the security forces while interacting with the commanders and troops of BSF. Ajay Kumar, Commandant, apprised the officers about security scenario of the area and briefed them about confidence building measures among the people. He reminded the BSF jawans about their commitment to eliminate Naxalism and assist the civil administration in implementation of various developmental works in the district.

The BSF IG appreciated the high standards of professionalism of BSF personnel and complimented proactive approach of the troops in undertaking humanitarian assistance to the locals. Budakoti appreciated the ongoing operations of BSF assisted by Odisha police in security-vacuum areas of Tulasi reserve forest and its northern areas. He directed the jawans to step up more aggressive operations in the area. He also underscored the need for the BSF to push further the outreach programmes in the area and asked the unit to establish more sports clubs in far-flung villages to encourage the youths in sports activities.