New Delhi: A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel has been beaten to death in Gujarat’s Nadiad after he protested against the circulation of an obscene video of his daughter. A police case has been filed in this regard, sources in the BSF informed here Monday.

Sources said the BSF jawan had gone Saturday to the home of the 15-year-old boy who allegedly posted the video online, in Chaklasi village. However, there the BSF jawan was attacked by members of the boy’s family. The teen is a student of the school the girl also studied in and the two were allegedly in a relationship, sources informed.

However, when the obscene video of the girl went viral on social media, the jawan with his family, had gone to speak to the boy’s family, sources in the BSF have confirmed.

Police said that an FIR has been filed in this regard Saturday itself. In the report it has been stated that the jawan, with his wife, two sons and nephew, had gone to the teen’s house. However, when they reached the boy’s home, his family members started abusing the jawan and his family. During the argument, the jawan as attacked by members of the boy’s family with blunt weapons. The jawan suffered serious injuries on his head and collapsed on the spot. When he was taken to the local hospital, doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.