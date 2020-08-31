Kolkata: The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized cosmetics and medicines worth Rs 23.25 lakh near the International Border (IB) in South Bengal frontier. The consignment was being smuggled to Bangladesh.

The border force seized the items after a raid conducted around 5.30 p.m. Sunday following a specific intelligence input received by 158 Battalion.

Cosmetics, medicines and miscellaneous items worth Rs 23,25,505 were being smuggled to Bangladesh through Lake Bour under Border Outpost Haridaspur in North 24 Parganas border district, the BSF said.

The BSF troopers saw some persons near the IB along the bank of Lake Bour during a search operation when they were trying to pull some bags they had dropped into the river towards the Bangladesh side.

“When the operational party challenged those people, they tried to run away along with the bags. BSF party chased them due to which the smugglers dropped the bags behind and fled away by taking advantage of darkness and dense vegetation towards India side,” the BSF said.

The BSF raiding team led by Commanding Officer R.S. Bhandari searched the area thoroughly and recovered 20 bags in which cosmetics, medicines and miscellaneous items were stashed.

The seized items have been handed over to custom office Petrapole for further investigation and legal action.

Bhandari said that this could only be possible due to the alertness and vigilance exhibited by his troopers.

The officer said that his men are determined to fulfil the resolution of zero tolerance to trans border crimes — a campaign launched by BSF Inspector General (South Bengal Frontier) Ashwini Kumar Singh.

IANS