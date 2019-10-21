Malkangiri: BSNL services across this district have collapsed for close to three weeks with cell phone users suffering the most.

Most of the residents in Odisha currently use 4G services. But for most people of Malkangiri district it is either 3G or 2G. To compound their problems, there are frequent call drops. With BSNL being the main service provider in this district, people have a harrowing time keeping in touch with the rest of the world.

National telecom service provider, BSNL earns substantial amounts from the customers availing internet facilities, but then it doesn’t make any effort to upgrade the system. Hence people who depend on their phones and computers for various transactions are badly affected.

It should be mentioned here that BSNL is the only service provider in Chitrakonda block of this district. But such is the connection facilities that people have to go to the neighbouring town of Sileru in Andhra Pradesh to make calls.

“BSNL mobility and services are very bad. For this reason we cannot keep in touch with family members and friends who are away,” alleged some of the villagers like Shankar Rout, Anil Agrawal, Manu Nayak and Prakash Nayak.

They said, they spend substantial amounts to recharge their accounts, but do not get their money’s worth.

“The Central and State governments are promoting a digital India. Mobile phones have become an integral part of our daily lives. What is irritating is that in spite of our complaints, the district administration has not made any attempt to look into the issue,” rued the residents.

BSNL authorities however, stated that they are looking into the matter. “We are aware of the problems people are facing. We have informed the higher officials and the problem is going to be rectified soon,” said BSNL assistant engineer, Subodh Kumar Pradhan.

PNN