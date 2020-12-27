Bhubaneswar: BTS V aka Kim Taehyung enjoys a huge fanbase in India. He is frequently at the centre of media attention for his amazing exploits.

To celebrate his birthday December 30th Odisha’s sand artist Dasarath Mohanta made a sand art on the banks of Baitarani at Sunakambh. The place is 18 kms from Thakurmunda village where a small lake is situated between three mountains. The scenic beauty of the place is also trending online.

Happy Birthday #Kim_Taehyung May God Bless You…Aftera long effort I did it on the baitarani river of Odisha…I hope it will be reach at you as an amazing surprise .. @Taehyung_india_ https://t.co/eFBMlIZyEx pic.twitter.com/JuSmVdmmHI — Dasarath Mohanta 🇮🇳 (@DasarathMohanta) December 23, 2020

Interacting with Orissa POST Mahanta said,” I had been doing sand art from last ten years, and this time I have created the sand art to wish BTS singer Kim Taehyung on his upcoming birthday on 30th of December 2020. Mahanta’s sand art has taken twitter by storm as BTS fans in India are re tweeting his art work and congratulating him on social media.

In fact, this scenic place has become a hotspot for winter tourism in Odisha after the much hyped sand art work.

It may be noted that recently V’s Indian Fanbase ‘Taehyung India Fanbase (@Taehyung_india_)’ held a 4 part birthday project in various parts of the country as part of the ongoing global birthday celebrations for his birthday 30th December. Taehyung’s growing popularity around the world especially in India is phenomenal which is why India has been dubbed as the new TaeTaeland.

PNN