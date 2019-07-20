Mumbai: Malaika Arora is currently chilling with her friends in Maldives. Sadly, she got trolled for her photos. Some fans are calling her ‘Buddhi’ while many called her ‘Aunty’.

Earlier, Malaika’s pictures outside the gym didn’t seem to go down well with few social media users. The actress got trolled for her gym outfit.

Sadly, she has often faced the wrath of trolls for her outfits. However, Malaika doesn’t pay heed to such online trolls.

“I don’t pay attention to trolls and that is the best way to deal with them,” Malaika said in a statement to IANS. Malaika, who gave a befitting reply to people targeting her for age difference with Arjun Kapoor, said, “It is about two minds and hearts connecting. Unfortunately, we live in a society that refuses to progress with time. An older man romancing a younger girl is hailed everywhere, but when the woman is older, she’s called ‘desperate’ and a ‘buddhi’. For people who think like this, I have just one line: Take a flying f***.”