Bhandaripokhari: Several Buddhist artefacts including potteries were recovered from Baitarani riverbed at Maninathpur (Chabisikuda) area under Bhandaripokhari block in Bhadrak district Tuesday, which were handed over to authorities of Boudha Vihar museum at Sholampur Wednesday.

According to a source, some villagers led by researcher Biswamber Rout recovered eight Arghya Stupas made up of Khondalite stone (a typical foliated metamorphic rock) and more than 50 clay pots.

A villager named Sudhansu from Maninathpur (Chabisikuda) and son of Madan Beuria had been to the riverbed. The youth spotted a Buddhist artefact and later informed the researcher.

Rout reached the spot and confirmed the artefact to be a Votive Stupa, which is from an ancient Boudha Vihar that existed in the locality. Archaeologist Sunil Kumar Patnaik and another researcher Ekadasi Padhi said that the Arghya Stupas and clay potteries are from eighth and ninth century. Out of the four Votive Stupas, three have the idols of Goddess Tara and the other has of Maitreya.

From an archaeological point of view, the artefacts belong to the Buddhist Tantric Mahajana period. It is believed that the Buddhist monks were using the recovered potteries, archaeologist Patnaik opined.

It is pertinent to mention here that two idols of Lord Buddha made up of Khondalite stone were earlier recovered from Baitarani riverbed at Mudhapada village in Bhandaripokhari block.

The stone idols comprised of a large-sized head of Lord Buddha and another half-broken Boudha goddess. The idols dated back to eighth and ninth century and were carved during the days when Bhauma-Kara dynasty rulers reigned over the territory, Padhi had claimed.

A local man named Pritam Mohanty, son of Narendra Mohanty from Mudhapada village in Bhadrak had noticed the stone-made idols while quarrying sand from the Baitarani riverbed in September this year.

PNN