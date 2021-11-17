Cuttack: Displeased over the delay in ongoing probe into Mamita Meher murder case, the deceased’s parents Tuesday moved Orissa High Court.

The family has sought completion of the investigation within a stipulated time. The parents informed the court that the unusual delay has put tremendous mental pressure on them.

Odisha Home department Secretary, Director General of Odisha Police, Bolangir Collector, Superintendent of Police and Sindhekela police station IIC have been made parties to the petition.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra, who is under fire from opposition parties in the state for his links with prime accused in the case Gobinda Sahu, reiterated that he is not involved in the case in any way and he has no links with Gobinda.

“My name is being intentionally dragged into the murder case by weaving fictional stories. Probing officials have wronged all theories put against me and I hope that what is right will prevail and the culprits will be punished,” the minister added.

PNN