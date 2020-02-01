New Delhi: A large number of items including cigarettes, chewing tobacco along with imported products, like edible oils, fans, table, footwear, electric vehicles, tableware, kitchenware, toys and furniture are set to become more expensive due to hike in taxes proposed in the Union Budget for 2020-21.

On the other hand, newsprint, sports goods, microphone will become cheaper as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed reduction in duties on these items in the Budget for 2020-21.

Following is a list of imported items that will become costlier following the announcements in the Budget: Butter ghee, butter oil, edible oils, peanut butter, whey, meslin, maize, sugar beet seeds, preserved potato, Chewing gum, dietary soya fibre, isolated soya protein, walnuts (shelled), footwear, shavers, hair clippers and hair-removing appliances.

Other commodities which will grow costlier are: Tableware, kitchenware, water filters, glassware, household articles of porcelain or china, rubies, emeralds, sapphires, rough coloured gemstones, Padlocks, Hand sieves and hand riddles, combs, hairpins, curling pins, curling grips, hair curlers, table, ceiling and pedestal fans, portable blowers, water heaters and immersion heaters, hair dryers, hand drying apparatus, electric irons, food grinders, ovens, cookers, cooking plates.

Buying of these things will also pinch your pockets. They are: boiling rings, grillers, roasters, coffee and tea makers, toasters, electro-thermic fluid heaters, devices for repelling insects and electric heating resistors, furniture, lamps, lighting fittings, toys, stationery item, artificial flowers, bells, gongs, statuettes, trophies, printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) of mobile phones, display panel, touch assembly and fingerprint readers for use in mobile phones

The following items will become cheaper: Pure-bred breeding horses (how many buy this item), Newsprint C, sports goods, microphone, electric vehicles.

Agencies