New Delhi: The Budget Session of Parliament will take place from January 31 to April 6, according to an official statement.

It will be the 259th session of Rajya Sabha and 11th session of the 17th Lok Sabha.

“The Eleventh Session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha will commence Tuesday, the 31st January 2023. Subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session is likely to conclude Thursday, the 6th of April 2023,” a Lok Sabha secretariat notification said.

A similar statement from the Rajya Sabha secretariat said the President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet Tuesday, the 31st of January 2023 in New Delhi and is scheduled to conclude Thursday, the 6th of April 2023.

Parliament’s Budget Session will begin at 11 am January 31 with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2023-24 at 11 am Wednesday, the 1st of February 2023.

The session will have 27 sittings and will continue till April 6 with a month-long recess to examine the budget papers.

“In order to enable the Standing Committees to consider the Demands for Grants of Ministries/Departments and prepare their Reports, the House will adjourn on 13th February 2023 to meet again on 13th March 2023,” the Lok Sabha statement said.

“Budget Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 31 January and continue till 6 April with 27 sittings spread over 66 days with usual recess. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, Union Budget and other items.

“During the Budget Session, 2023 the recess will be from 14 February till 12 March to enable the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants and make reports relating to their Ministries/Departments,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi tweeted.

