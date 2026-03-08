New Delhi: The second half of the Budget session of Parliament is set for a stormy start Monday, with the Lok Sabha scheduled to take up an opposition-sponsored resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia is also likely to figure prominently as the opposition is already attacking the government over its stance towards Iran, the US waiver on India’s Russian oil purchase, among other issues.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will make a statement in the Lok Sabha regarding the ‘Situation in West Asia’, according to a revised list of business of the Lower House for March 9 circulated Sunday evening.

Besides, the outcome of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound West Bengal, which led to the deletion of nearly 60 lakh votes, is expected to cast its shadow on parliamentary proceedings.

The opposition is also likely to raise questions over the interim Indo-US trade deal in the wake of the US Supreme Court ruling against tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

The second part of the Budget session will focus on the Demands for Grants for various ministries for 2026-27 and the passage of the Finance Bill, 2026, which has all the tax proposals presented in the Union Budget February 1.

Both the Houses of Parliament will also discuss the working and the Demands for Grants of five ministries each.

The no-confidence resolution against Birla was given by several opposition leaders who alleged that he had acted in a blatantly partisan manner in the House.

They had also accused the speaker of making certain false claims against Congress members when he spoke of some unexpected action in the Lok Sabha and had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to come to the House to reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address.

Birla had recused himself from the proceedings of the House from the date of submission of the notice, with the Lok Sabha Secretariat saying he would return only after the disposal of the agenda.

Saturday, Prime Minister Modi backed Birla, saying he had taken all parliamentarians along and was committed to the principles of the Constitution and parliamentary democracy.

Apart from the no-trust notice, the US-Israel strikes on Iran and growing tensions in West Asia, which have led to disruption in crude oil supplies and an increase in prices, are also likely to come up during the session. The opposition is expected to question the government’s policy on the matter.

TMC MPs are set to raise the heat on the SIR matter in the House, while the BJP may rake up the issue of President Droupadi Murmu’s protocol breach during her visit to West Bengal Saturday.

The government is also expected to pilot the Electricity Amendment Bill in the remainder of the Budget session, besides taking up other pending legislative business from the first half of the session.

According to the agenda paper for Monday, the resolution against the speaker and the statement of External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on the situation in West Asia are items listed in the Lok Sabha business of the day.

Both the ruling BJP and the principal opposition Congress have issued a whip to their respective Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House when the issue comes up for consideration.

The opposition parties will also hold a strategy meeting in the chamber of the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge at 10 am Monday.

The numbers are heavily stacked in favour of the government, which will ensure that the resolution is defeated.

The Congress has called for a debate on the notice given by 118 MPs. The Trinamool Congress has also said that it would support the resolution against Birla.

The Lok Sabha may not take up the Question Hour between 11 am and 12 noon Monday, as it may get adjourned to pay respect to sitting member from Shillong Ricky Syngkon, who passed away February 19.

Three Lok Sabha speakers — G V Mavlankar (1954), Hukam Singh (1966) and Balram Jakhar (1987) — faced no-confidence motions in the past, which were negatived.