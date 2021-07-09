Bhubaneswar: After giving repeated warnings to plot holders in the Capital city, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) Thursday said that it would take stringent actions including the cancellation of land ownership against those who fail to construct houses within the stipulated period of time.

Sources said, in pursuance of the decision of the 139th BDA meeting, all the allottees under different housing/plotted schemes were informed that they have to construct their houses on the allotted plots or complete the core houses by March 31, 2022, failing which execution of lease deed and issuance of no objection certificate (NOC) would not be allowed.

“It has come to our notice that many allottees are yet to construct their houses or complete the core houses despite multiple warnings and public circulars given through newspaper advertisements by BDA since 2012. In some cases, the BDA came to know that the allottees wait for land prices to soar and after 10 or more years they sell the landed properties at a higher price to builders which is a gross violation of the scheme,” said BDA secretary Kabindra Kumar Sahu.

He also mentioned that the BDA has allowed one more year for those who are staying abroad and have not been able to construct their houses due to the Covid-19 pandemic and yet to register the lease deed of the asset allotted in favour of them.

“This is a final warning to all the allottees who are not constructing houses on the allotted plots despite multiple notices and reminders. Upon non-compliance and defiance of the order, we will initiate stringent action against them as per the provisions and act. They will be penalised and if required, their allotment can be revoked,” said the BDA secretary.

Action will be initiated against the plot owners under the provisions of Property Management Allotment Regulations 2015 and BDA Land (Disposal and Allotment) Regulations 2015.

Under the existing system now, allottees of the residential plots in Bhubaneswar (BDA area) are required to construct their houses within five years of the allotment.

It is worth mentioning here that the BDA had earlier informed all the allottees who have not constructed houses on their allotted plots to complete their houses through newspaper advertisements in 2009, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2020.