San Francisco: After introducing a custom share menu to replace the system default, Google’s mobile browser Chrome for Android is now adding a built-in screenshot tool.

According to 9To5Google, some users on Chrome 91 for Android are now seeing a Screenshot tool. Your entire screen, including the Omnibox, is captured with the bottom bar featuring tools to Crop, add Text and Draw.

The Text UI is nifty in that the current field features corner shortcuts to crop, expand/tilt (by dragging) and deleting. Meanwhile, doodling lets you pick from 18 colours and six stroke sizes.

Undo and redo are available through this tool.

When you are done, tap Next in the top-right corner and you are presented with options to Share this screenshot, Save to device only or Delete.

That middle option will treat it like you’re downloading a file from the web and appear in Chrome’s built-in Downloads manager.

Version 91 of Chrome for Android rolled out earlier this week and the Screenshot tool in the Share menu is badged New. It is live on several devices.

As far as theAcustom share menu is concerned, when you share in Chrome for Android — either via the overflow menu or from the address bar, a bottom sheet slides up.

Since version 85 in August 2020, Google has reorganised it so that the page name, URL and favicon of the current site you are visiting appears at the top, 9To5Google reported.

It’s then followed by a carousel of apps with More at the very right opening the Android default.

The last row is home to actions like Copy link, Send to your devices, QR code, and Print.

