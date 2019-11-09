Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Bulbul intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm early Saturday morning triggering heavy rain at Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Balasore districts. Gusty wind accompanied by rainfall uprooted several trees in Paradip and Rajnagar areas which affected road communication.

According to IMD, Paradip recorded the highest rainfall of 159 mm during the last 24 hours followed by Chandbali with 143 mm and Balasore with 32 mm.

Odisha government has asked people to remain indoors in nine north coastal districts where the cyclone is likely to trigger heavy rain and gusty wind with speed above 50 km per hour Saturday.

Meanwhile, wind speed of 90 kmph was recorded in Dhamra and 60 kmph was recorded in Tihidi of Bhadrak district Saturday. There were no reports of human casualties or damage to houses despite uprooting of trees, said Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, who visited the Regional Meteorological Centre here this morning to take stock of the situation.

The very severe cyclonic storm is currently being tracked by the Doppler weather radars at Gopalpur, Paradip and Kolkata in addition to other observing platforms.

It is likely to cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Islands in West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh across Sunderban delta by late evening or night of November 9 as a severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph, IMD said.

Squally wind with speed reaching up to 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph is prevailing along and off Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore and Bhadrak districts. It is very likely to reach 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph from morning hours along and off Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak districts for subsequent 12 hours and decrease thereafter, IMD added.

PNN