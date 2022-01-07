Bhopal: The alleged “mastermind” behind the creation of ‘Bulli Bai’ app, Niraj Bishnoi, has been suspended by the Madhya Pradesh-based engineering college, where he was a B Tech student, following his arrest, an official of the institute said Friday.

Niraj Bishnoi, a student of the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Bhopal campus, was arrested on Thursday from Jorhat in Assam.

The 21-year-old is the “main conspirator” in the case and allegedly involved in creation of the controversial app that has listed hundreds of Muslim women for “auction”, the Assam police have said.

The VIT administration took action against Niraj Bishnoi soon after his involvement in the case came to light, the official said.

The VIT Bhopal campus is situated about 100km away from the state capital in Sehore district.

“Soon after we got information through the media and later through the Sehore police (about his arrest), we immediately suspended Bishnoi from the college. The management will take further action depending on what more details emerge,” he said.

Earlier, Sehore additional superintendent of police (ASP) Samir Yadav said that college authorities had informed that Bishnoi was a second year B Tech student who had only attended online classes.

He was a bright student, but had never attended physical classes in the VIT campus, the police officer said, citing college authorities.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said Niraj Bishnoi originally hails from Rajasthan and cops were probing his links with Sehore district.

From Jorhat, Niraj Bishnoi was brought to the national capital where he confessed to his role in the case, the Delhi Police have said.

With the arrest of Niraj Bishnoi, the Delhi Police said in a statement they have solved the case related to hundreds of Muslim women being listed for “auction” on the “Bulli Bai” app hosted on the Github platform.

The engineering student is the fourth person to be arrested in the case.