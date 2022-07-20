Dubai: India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah dropped to second among bowlers while Hardik Pandya rose a whopping 13 places to eighth in the all-rounders’ list after his strong show against England in the latest ICC ODI rankings issued Wednesday.

While India clinched a narrow 2-1 triumph in what was a thrilling ODI series, star pacer Bumrah was forced to miss the final match owing to back spasms, which cost him his top spot.

New Zealand quick Trent Boult reclaimed the top spot with 704 rating points as against Bumrah’s 703.

Among other Indians, Yuzvendra Chahal, who picked seven wickets during the ODI series against England, jumped four spots to 16th.

Pandya was rewarded with his impressive show with bat and ball against England. He took six scalps and made a total of 100 runs.

He also jumped eight spots to 42nd in the batting rankings, following his excellent series.

Star India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who scored a brilliant unbeaten 125 during the final, was rewarded for his strong form with a rise of 25 spots to 52nd.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam remains on top in the list for batters, with the Indian duo of Virat Kohli (fourth) and Rohit Sharma (fifth) and South Africa opener Quinton de Kock (sixth) all dropping a spot.

South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen hit his third ODI century at Chester-le-Street Tuesday and that helped the 33-year-old jump three places to third overall in the batter rankings.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes dropped four spots and out of the top 10 for all-rounders to 11th, while compatriot Chris Woakes fell two spots on both the bowlers and all-rounders’ lists after he failed to feature during the series.

There was no change in the Test rankings this week, while the only movement on the latest T20I rankings was minor and outside the top 10.

PTI