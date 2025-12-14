Dharamshala: India will be without ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in the third T20I against South Africa at the HPCA Stadium, as he has returned home due to personal reasons.

The BCCI said an update on his availability for the remaining two matches in Lucknow and Ahmedabad will be provided in due course. “Jasprit Bumrah has gone back home for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the game. An update on him joining the squad for the remaining matches will be provided in due course,” said the BCCI in its statement.

Apart from Bumrah, left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Axar Patel misses out due to being unwell. “Axar Patel is unavailable for the third T20I due to illness,” further said the BCCI. In place of the duo, seam-bowling all-rounder Harshit Rana and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav have been drafted into the playing eleven for Sunday’s clash.

India will feel the absence of Bumrah, who picked two wickets in the T20I series opener in Cuttack but went wicketless while conceding 45 runs in the second match in New Chandigarh. Axar, meanwhile, contributed 23 and 21 in the first two matches and was even promoted to number three during the 214-run chase in New Chandigarh, a gamble which didn’t pay off for India, the reigning Men’s T20 World Cup champions.

The third T20I is of huge significance, with the ongoing five-match series currently locked at 1-1. Both India and South Africa view the contest at the picturesque stadium in Dharamsala as pivotal in seizing momentum, with the winner of the match moving a step closer to clinching the series.

South Africa, meanwhile, also has three changes to their playing eleven: Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje and Tristan Stubbs included in place of David Miller, George Linde and Litho Sipamla. With no specialist spinner, South Africa will bank on Aiden Markram, Donovan Ferreira and Dewald Brevis to shoulder the spin bowling duties.