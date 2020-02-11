Kendrapara: Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy, 5T Secretary V Karthikeyan Pandian, Director of State Tourism department Sachin R Yadav and Secretary of Works department Kishan Kumar made a surprise visit to Bhitarkanika National Park here, Monday.

The top state bureaucrats came along with a consultancy team and held discussions with DFO of Rajnagar mangrove forest and wildlife division Bikash Ranjan Dash and Project Director of DRDA Dillip Parida for infrastructure development.

The team carried out a feasibility test so as to setup necessary facilities and turn the national park into an international attraction. The infrastructural developments will cater to the tourists at Dangamala, Khola, Gupti and other places of attractions within the Bhitarkanika National Park, said district Collector Samarth Verma.

The bureaucrats were taken in a mechanised boat from Khola to see the giant salt water crocodiles in the wild. The officers enjoyed the lush green mangroves on both sides of the water body in the park. Issues such as— available infrastructure including food availability, sanitation, accommodation and connectivity in Bhitarkanika National Park— were also brainstormed upon.

The DFO said the senior bureaucrats also enquired where additional infrastructure is required, if any, to promote eco-tourism in the park.

The Chief Secretary and other senior bureaucrats directed the DFO to take steps and discourage mechanised boats from plying as they create noise pollution and disturb the tranquil atmosphere.

The bureaucrats also took a ride in solar-powered auto-rickshaws at the park. Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy drove the solar auto-rickshaw carrying 5T Secretary and fellow bureaucrats.

The accompanying consultancy team has been asked to prepare a blue print for the infrastructural development of the park.

Notably, an infrastructure development plan for the Bhitarkanika National Park would be announced soon by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, sources said.

