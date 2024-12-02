Bhubaneswar: Drilling holes into the much-hyped security build-up for the All-India DGP/IGP conference here, burglars broke into four flats at an upscale residential apartment on the City outskirts in the wee hours of Sunday, and decamped with cash and valuables worth over Rs 30 lakh. The audacious crime has raised serious concerns over security set-up at apartments that have long been easy targets for burglars.

According to reports, the incident occurred at ‘Bisal Gardens’ apartment near Uttara Square under Pipli police station. The burglars allegedly gained entry into the residential complex by breaking the lock of the entry gate. The miscreants then plundered the four flats located in two blocks of the residential complex. Those include fl at No304, 107 and 212 in ‘E’ block, and Flat No-206 in ‘A’ block. Significantly, the incident came close on the heels of three apartment burglaries reported in the City in the last one week.

Expressing anguish over the dismal state of security at Bisal Gardens, Debendra Prasad Rath, a resident, said the apartment’s boundary walls are yet to be constructed. “It has been four years since we moved to our flat here, but the developer has yet to construct the boundary walls. Besides, the apartment is not fully covered by CCTV surveillance despite multiple complaints. On top of this, just one guard has been deployed to look after the security of the entire complex,” he said, adding that only one CCTV has been put up at the main entrance. Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the incident and are scanning footage from the lone CCTV to identify the burglars.