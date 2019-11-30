Hyderabad: A day after 26-year-old veterinary doctor was raped, murdered and her body was set ablaze, the victim’s mother demanded that the accused be burnt alive in full public view. Meanwhile, netizens also demanded all the four accused to be hanged till death.

#HangRapists has been trending on Twitter since the incident. People have also questioned about the proceedings in Nirbhaya case and delay in the hanging of the accused.

Meanwhile, the family members believe that had the Cyberabad police acted promptly the incident could have been avoided. Meanwhile, Cyberabad police have taken four people into custody, including the prime accused Mohammed Pasha, a lorry driver.

“My daughter was very innocent. I want the accused to be burnt alive,” said the victim’s mother.

The grieving family of Dr. #PriyanakaReddy.

Nothing can console for what they lost, least they deserve is harshest punishment to barbarians against the heinous crime.#Nirbhaya #Priyanka #Balatkari_Mohammed_Nikala #RipPriyanka #ParliamentRaiseHyderabad pic.twitter.com/SqjJhxECiN — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) November 29, 2019

While recalling the sequence of events which took place, the victim’s mother said that when the vet went missing from Tondapalli Toll Plaza after returning from Gachibowli, she had made a phone call to her younger sister informing that she was tensed as her bike was taken away by unknown persons to get it repaired.

At 10pm Tuesday, the younger sister realized that something was wrong and went to Tondapalli Toll Plaza to search for her elder sister. She informed her parents about the same. They immediately asked her to lodge a police complaint.

The younger sister first approached RGIA police station from where she was directed to go to Shamshabad police station. The policemen told her that the said area was not under their jurisdiction. Finally, a couple of constables were attached to the family members and searches were carried out till 4am Wednesday but they were not able to trace the victim.