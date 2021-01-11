Kandhamal: In an untoward incident, a private bus with at least 30 passengers on board caught fire at Kanjamendi square on NH-59 under Naugaon police limits in Kandhamal district Monday.

Fortunately, all the occupants narrowly escaped by coming out of the vehicle as a major mishap was averted.

According to an eyewitness, fire broke out inside the ill-fated bus named ‘Rudrakali’ which was on its way to Bhanjanagar in Ganjam district from Baliguda in Kandhamal.

The eyewitness suspected a technical snag in the engine to be the reason behind fire mishap.

“It’s an unfortunate incident. However, all the passengers have escaped unhurt. We are in touch with the local police for any emergency situation,” said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Manoj Pujahari.

A team of fire personnel immediately rushed to the spot and doused the flames after they were informed about the inferno.

PNN