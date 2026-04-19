Bhubaneswar/Amaravati: At least 12 people were injured after a private travel bus en route from Chennai to Bhubaneswar lost control and overturned into a roadside drain on National Highway 16 at Nakkapalli in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district early Sunday.

There were 36 passengers on board at the time of the accident, and 12 sustained minor injuries. Locals rescued the trapped passengers and shifted them to the government hospital at Nakkapalli.

Police suspect the driver may have dozed off at the wheel, leading to the accident. Most of the passengers were from Odisha.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Agencies