Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Tuesday hiked bus fares across all categories under the automatic fare adjustment mechanism following a hike in fuel prices.

The fares for the ordinary and express buses have been increased by 3 paise per km while the fares of the deluxe and AC deluxe buses have been hiked by 6 paise per km according to sources from the state transport department

Private bus fares have been increased through automatic mechanism system in Odisha following a persistent rise in fuel prices.

“The bus fares were decreased in the state last March 21. But keeping in view the hike of petrol price, the fares have been increased. The petrol price has been increased by Rs 6.37 during the lockdown period,” informed Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association Secretary Debendra Sahu Tuesday.

With this revision in fares, the ordinary buses will now charge 70 paise per km as against 67 paise per km and the express buses will charge 73 paise per km against 70 paise per km.

Similarly, the bus fare of the deluxe category has been increased to Rs 1.01 from Rs 95 per km. The bus fare for AC deluxe buses will now be Rs 1.23 from Rs 1.17 per km.

Notably, the fuel prices were increased for the tenth day in a row Tuesday. In 10 hikes, petrol price has gone up by Rs 5.47 per litre and diesel by Rs 5.8 a litre.

PNN/Agencies