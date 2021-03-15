Cuttack: A private bus that was parked at the bus terminus stand here caught fire and was fully gutted in a matter of a few minutes Monday. The terminus usually is the place from where buses mainly leave for Puri. The raging inferno soon spread to two other buses parked near it.

The ‘Shree Mandir’ bus was which caught fire initially did not have any passengers in it. So was the case with the two other buses that were damaged by the fire. Had the buses were occupied by passengers, a large scale tragedy could have happened. Luckily, there were no casualties reported due to the fire mishap.

Though the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, short circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the fire mishap.

A team of firefighters have reached the spot and have brought the flames under control at the time of filing this report.