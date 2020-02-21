Joda: Six robbers were arrested after they looted baggage of passengers in a bus at Ranashala Ghati on the outskirts of Joda town in Keonjhar late Wednesday night.

According to reports, a passenger bus with registration number-OR09N-8160 was on way from Barbil to Bhubaneswar. At Ranashola, there was traffic jam at 10.30 pm Wednesday. At this time, six miscreants came in a Bolero and tried to break open the dickey of the bus. As bus driver Basudev Nayak opposed them in the loot bid, they attacked him. Later, they took away some bags and material of passengers.

Then, they demanded money from the helper. As the miscreants were armed with sharp-edged weapons, passengers could not muster courage to resist their act.

The desperados fled toward Joda. Bus driver Basudev Nayak informed Joda police about the incident. Joda police swung into action and sealed the entry point to Joda town.

The police team led by IIC Raisen Murmu, spotted the red Bolero as detailed by the bus driver near Joda bus stand, and cordoned off.

They overpowered the six robbers and seized sticks, iron rods and a knife.

The accused were identified as Santosh Moghant, Sunil Chatar, Nirakar Gopa, Pihi Patra, Ghasinath Patra and Dillip Kumar Pan (Jharkhand).

Following a complaint from the bus driver and the helper, police registered a case and produced the six in court Thursday.

IIC Raisen Murmu said several criminal cases are pending against these criminals at different police stations.

PNN