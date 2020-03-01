Bhadrak: At least 25 people were injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned at Simulia Bhagia Chowk on National Highway-16 in Bhadrak district late Saturday night.

While all the injured passengers are undergoing treatment at Bhadrak district headquarters hospital (DHH), two have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as their condition deteriorated.

According to several sources, a private passenger bus named ‘Alankar’ with over 50 passengers on board was on its way from Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district to Bhubaneswar. As it approached Bhagia Chowk, the driver of the bus lost control on the wheels leading to the incident.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. All the injured passengers were initially rushed to Simulia community health centre (CHC) and then to Bhadrak DHH.

The driver of the bus is absconding. The cops have seized the bus and launched a manhunt to nab the driver.

The exact reason that led to the incident is yet to be understood. Police are quizzing the passengers in this connection.

PNN