Bhawanipatna: A private bus carrying around 40 passengers on its way to Malkangiri from Bhubaneswar overturned at Amapani Ghat in Kalahandi district Wednesday morning.

While two persons were critically injured in the mishap, the conditions of the rest of the passengers were yet to be known.

The injured persons have been identified as Surjya Barik, helper of the vehicle, and Sudeep Mohanty, a passenger. Both of them are undergoing treatment at Koksara government hospital.

Sources said, ‘Dilkhus’, the ill fated bus, started its journey from Bhubaneswar for Malkangiri Tuesday night. It was while the driver of the bus was negotiating the first curve of the Amapani Ghat Wednesday morning that he lost his control over the wheel, leading to the mishap. After getting information, a team from Amapani police station and fire personnel reached the spot and rescued the passengers. The injured passengers were rushed to the Koksara government hospital.

More details are awaited.

PNN