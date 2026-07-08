Kampala: At least 14 people have died and 28 others were injured after a bus collided with a truck in a remote area of northern Uganda, police said Wednesday.

The incident happened late Tuesday at a trading centre along the highway to the northern city of Gulu, according to a police statement.

Preliminary reports indicate that the driver of the bus, who was allegedly speeding, attempted to avoid a pedestrian crossing the road, lost control of the vehicle and collided head-on with the oncoming trailer, the police statement said.

Fatal road crashes are common in Uganda and elsewhere in East Africa, where roads are often narrow.