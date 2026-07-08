Jakarta: In a special gesture, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto saw off Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport as he emplaned for Australia after concluding his three-day State visit to Indonesia Wednesday.

PM Modi and Prabowo Subianto shared a warm hug before the former boarded the plane.

President Prabowo had also welcomed PM Modi at the airport Monday as the Indian Prime Minister landed in Jakarta for his three-day State visit to Indonesia.

Earlier in the day, the two leaders jointly inaugurated the UNESCO World Heritage Prambanan Temple restoration project in Yogyakarta. PM Modi offered prayers at the temple and spoke to officials there.

PM Modi also shared an aerial view of the iconic Prambanan Temple, the largest Hindu temple complex in Indonesia.

While sharing the video on X, PM Modi stated, “The majestic Prambanan Temple.”

During his visit to Indonesia, PM Modi held talks with President Subianto, addressed the Indonesian Parliament and attended an Indian community programme.

During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on global and multilateral interests, while reiterating their commitment to a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Following the meeting, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on X wrote, “The leaders reviewed the full spectrum of the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership encompassing trade &amp; investment, defence &amp; security, maritime cooperation, energy, healthcare & pharma, space, critical minerals and rare earths, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.”

“Both leaders also discussed issues of global and multilateral interest and reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.”

According to the MEA, the two sides witnessed the exchange of several bilateral documents, including maritime safety and security, space cooperation, defence, steel supply chain, rare earths, health, agriculture, and science and technology, among others.

“These agreements will strengthen bilateral cooperation across key sectors and contribute to further deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” he added.

After concluding his engagements in Indonesia, PM Modi departed for Australia for a three-day visit, where he is scheduled to attend the third India-Australia Annual Summit with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. He will also visit Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and attend an Indian community event in Melbourne.