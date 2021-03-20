Wealth creation is need of the hour

Bhubaneswar: Union Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan joined the Business Eminence Awards at Swosti Premium in Bhubaneswar as the chief guest.

Speaking at the event, the Union Minister stressed that creating wealth is the need of the hour.

“Wealth creation and strengthening of the lower middle class is the need of the hour. We need to give impetus to metallurgy industries. The demand of raw materials is going to rise in Odisha, We need to work more on value addition of raw materials,” he said.

CM highlights progress despite pandemic

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the Business Eminence Awards at Swosti Premium in Bhubaneswar, Saturday.

The CM highlighted the progress made in the last one year despite facing a global threat like the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Industries in Odisha have made massive progress despite the COVID-19 pandemic threat. Data shows that industries in Odisha revived during 2020 and saw good investments.” the CM said.

COVID-19 posed historic threat but taught important lessons

Bhubaneswar: Former Member of Parliament and Editor of Dharitri and OrissaPOST Tathagata Satpathy, speaking at the event, said that even though COVID-19 posed a great threat, it did teach everyone important lessons.

“The coronavirus pandemic posed a historic threat but also taught us iimportant lessons. Many in the process collapsed across the state. This award is meant to recognise the brave warriors of Odisha. They are the social and economic leaders of the state,” he said.

Business Eminence Awards begins

Bhubaneswar: The Business Eminence Awards has begun at Swosti Premium in Bhubaneswar.

Union Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan arrived at the venue as the chief guest.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the event through video conference.

