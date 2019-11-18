Chennai: Ever heard of police complaints about missing shoes. Yes, you heard it right! The Secretariat Colony police in Chennai were in for a surprise after a businessman lodged a complaint of missing at least 10 pairs of footwear worth Rs 76,000 from his house.

Abdul Hafiz, a resident of Diwan Bahadur Shanmugam Street in Kilpauk, told police that the shoes were branded and expensive.

He found his shoes missing, that he had kept at the entrance of his two-storey house. He noticed the footwear missing when he was stepping out of the house.

Abdul said he’s suspicious of his neighbours, a group of bachelors who had rented the house next door and also of his domestic help. Police said the help doesn’t work Sunday while the bachelors will be questioned Monday once they are back from their native place.

Police are also checking the CCTV camera footage. While we have heard of complaints of gold and jewellery thefts, this case seems weird.

Expressing disappointment, Abdul said, “I can’t afford to lose the shoes as they are branded and very expensive. I want all of them at any cost.”